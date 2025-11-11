Barb: Q3 UK SVoD subs dip; ad-tier take up continues

Barb, the audience measurement and television ratings organisation, has released data from its Establishment Survey showing that 20.5 million UK homes (69.5 per cent) had access to a SVoD service in Q3 2025. This is a slight dip from 20.6 million UK homes in Q2 2025.

The service-level subscriptions data are as follows:

Netflix : 17.6 million UK homes (59.5 per cent) had access to Netflix in Q3 2025, flat from Q2. In Q3 2025, 35 per cent of Netflix homes were on its ad tier (an increase from 31 per cent in the previous quarter): 6.1 million UK homes (20.8 per cent), up from 5.5 million.

: 17.6 million UK homes (59.5 per cent) had access to Netflix in Q3 2025, flat from Q2. Prime Video : 13.6 million UK homes (46 per cent) had access to Prime Video in Q3 2025, down slightly from 13.7 million in Q2. Due to a different approach to moving homes to its ad tier, in Q3 2025, 87 per cent of Prime Video homes were on its ad tier, on a par with the previous quarter: 11.8 million UK homes (39.9 per cent), down from 12 million.

: 13.6 million UK homes (46 per cent) had access to Prime Video in Q3 2025, down slightly from 13.7 million in Q2. Disney+ : 7.5 million UK homes (25.4 per cent) had access to Disney+ in Q3 2025, down slightly from 7.6 million in Q2. In Q3 2025, 30 per cent of Disney+ homes were on its ad tier (an increase from 28 per cent in the previous quarter): 2.3 million UK homes (7.6 per cent), up from 2.1 million.

: 7.5 million UK homes (25.4 per cent) had access to Disney+ in Q3 2025, down slightly from 7.6 million in Q2. Paramount+ : 3.3 million UK homes (11.1 per cent) had access to Paramount+ in Q3 2025, flat from Q2.

: 3.3 million UK homes (11.1 per cent) had access to Paramount+ in Q3 2025, flat from Q2. Discovery+ : 3.2 million UK homes (10.7 per cent) had access to Discovery+ in Q3 2025, up from 3 million in Q2.

: 3.2 million UK homes (10.7 per cent) had access to Discovery+ in Q3 2025, up from 3 million in Q2. Apple TV+ : 2.8 million UK homes (9.6 per cent) had access to Apple TV+ in Q3 2025, up slightly from 2.7 million in Q2.

: 2.8 million UK homes (9.6 per cent) had access to Apple TV+ in Q3 2025, up slightly from 2.7 million in Q2. NOW: 2 million UK homes (6.8 per cent) had access to NOW in Q1, up slightly from 1.9 million in Q1.

Doug Whelpdale, Head of Insight at Barb, commented: “With overall SVoD subscriptions largely flat, it’s interesting to see continued growth for the ad tiers of Disney+ and Netflix. Compared to a year ago, the Disney+ ad tier has almost doubled in size, while that for Netflix has increased by 60 per cent. They are, respectively, just under and just over a third of subscribers to each service.”