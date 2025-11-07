Spain: Prime Video leads streaming services

Prime Video is the leading streaming service in Spain with 17.5 million viewers, just ahead of Netfliux with 17.3 million viewers.

According to the 10th edition of the OTT Barometer by Barlovento Comunicación, covering October 2025, a total of 35.8 million Spaniards accessed digital content over the past month – a figure that confirms the steady migration from linear to on-demand viewing.

The report highlights that 16.9 million users connect daily, spending an average of 68 minutes per person, and up to 159 minutes among regular viewers. The typical connected-TV user in Spain is 50 years old, reflecting the consolidation of an adult, digitally savvy, multi-screen audience.

Barlovento notes that 84 per cent of Spanish households with a television also have internet access, and that three in four viewers combine traditional and digital consumption. Connected TV has become the main gateway to streaming content, overtaking mobile phones and tablets as the preferred device.

The average daily viewing time on paid platforms now exceeds two and a half hours among active subscribers, driven by exclusive programming, the growth of live sports streaming and the expansion of hybrid models combining subscription and advertising.

In terms of demographics, adults aged 25–44 are the most active group, accounting for 41 per cent of users, followed by those aged 45–64 (33 per cent). While the 18–24 age group represents a smaller share in absolute numbers, their engagement level is strikingly high – nine out of ten connect at least once a day.