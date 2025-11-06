Orange, Eutelsat inaugurate gateway in Martinique

Orange and Eutelsat have announced the inauguration of a new teleport hosting Eutelsat’s satellite gateway in Martinique, in the presence of Laure de La Raudière, Chairwoman of ARCEP, the French regulator. This strategic project aims to strengthen satellite coverage for the OneWeb constellation in the Caribbean region.

Located at Lamentin, this teleport, built and operated by Orange on behalf of Eutelsat, hosts 14 LEO antennas, providing connectivity in hard-to-access areas and extending the constellation’s global coverage. It will provide connectivity with reduced latency, benefiting residents, businesses, as well as military and maritime actors.

This project is part of a joint strategic approach to offer more resilient, rapid and inclusive coverage. Eutelsat has chosen to install a teleport in the Caribbean to build on its ground station network and ensure reliable, open connectivity to the rest of the world. The Caribbean region was selected due to its unique geography, with areas where coverage is sometimes limited, both on land and at sea. By strengthening its presence in this zone, the goal is to meet the growing connectivity needs of its customers, especially in these isolated areas. This expanded internet access will also improve safety and communications at sea, ensuring continuous availability in all situations.

“With this ground station now operational in Martinique, our OneWeb low Earth orbit (LEO) service is available across the Caribbean, providing new high-speed connectivity options for island communities and regional networks. It also closes the final coverage gap over the Atlantic, ensuring greater continuity and reliability along key transatlantic maritime routes. Together with Orange, we are strengthening the Caribbean’s connectivity infrastructure for the long term,” commented Fabio Mando, Chief Operations Officer, Eutelsat.

Connecting this teleport to submarine cables (Kanawa, Southern Caribbean Fiber, Eastern Caribbean Fiber System) and terrestrial infrastructure, Orange offers a secure hybrid infrastructure in a context of significant geopolitical challenges.

“Our partnership with Eutelsat exemplifies Orange’s commitment to building resilient and sovereign connectivity by combining the complementarity of multi-orbit satellite networks with our advanced terrestrial and submarine infrastructures. This project in Martinique is part of a European strategy of trust and digital independence, where collaboration and innovation are essential to ensuring reliable, secure and sustainable connectivity for our territories,” added Jean-Louis Le Roux, EVP Orange International Networks.