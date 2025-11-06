Comcast eyes ITV

US media company Comcast, the parent company of Sky, is reportedly in talks to acquire ITV’s broadcasting business in a deal valued at around £2 billion

Comcast, which also owns assets including Universal Studios and bought Rupert Murdoch’s Sky for £30 billion in 2018, is in talks to buy ITV’s broadcasting arm, which includes its TV channels and streaming service ITVX, but not ITV Studios.

Morgan Stanley and bankers from Robey Warshaw are advising ITV on a possible deal, according to Bloomberg

More to follow…