BT, Starlink connectivity deal

BT and Starlink have announced what they describe as a “landmark” agreement which will bring Starlink’s reliable, high-speed, low-latency satellite connectivity to BT and EE consumer broadband customers, complementing BT Group’s fibre and mobile networks to ensure no community is left behind in the digital age.

The collaboration – a first in the UK and one of the first globally – will see BT Group offer ultrafast, low-latency satellite connectivity to customers in rural and remote areas where traditional fixed-line infrastructure is economically unviable or geographically challenging to build.

With Starlink quick to deploy and capable of delivering download speeds of up to 280 Mbps, the agreement marks a significant milestone in making high-speed internet connectivity widely accessible within the hardest to reach parts of the UK – with the service expected to be available to customers in the latter half of 2026.

According to BT, fast and reliable home Internet is increasingly critical to everyday life, supporting everything from online gaming and streaming TV shows, to enabling efficient home working and ensuring access to education and other vital services.

The integration of Starlink’s satellite technology into its networks offering complements BT Group’s ongoing fibre build, with its Openreach division recently surpassing the 20 million premises milestone as part of its nationwide full fibre upgrade programme – on track to reach 25 million premises by the end of next year and with an ambition to reach 30 million by 2030.

Allison Kirkby, Chief Executive, BT Group, said: “As we create a better BT for all of us, no one is doing more to connect the UK than we are. This landmark agreement with Starlink is a giant leap for rural connectivity – allowing us to get fast and reliable in-home connectivity to our customers in some of the UK’s most rural and isolated areas and to bridge the digital divide better than ever.”

Chad Gibbs, VP of Business Operations, SpaceX, said: “On behalf of Starlink, we’re excited to team up with BT Group and bring high-speed Internet to more people across the UK. Their local presence will help us reach those communities which have historically faced challenges with reliable connectivity. Starlink is committed to its mission to connect the unconnected while maintaining focus on delivering overall quality of service.”

Working alongside Starlink aligns with BT Group’s wider space connectivity strategy, as well as its long-standing history in satellite communications. Its Madley Communications Centre is approaching its 50th year of operation, supporting broadcast, backhaul and resiliency needs, while low Earth orbit satellite, including that provided by Starlink’s constellation, is an important and growing component of EE’s mobile backhaul network – particularly in rural locations.