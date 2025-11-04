Orange TV suffers major outage across Spain

Orange TV suffered a widespread blackout on November 3rd, leaving all of its customers in Spain without access to live television. For several hours, linear channels failed to load properly on set-top boxes, and viewers were also been unable to stream broadcasts via the operator’s website or mobile app.

The latest technical failure follows several days of disruption to the platform’s VoD service, where the ‘Last 7 Days’ (U7D) function has not updated since November 1st. This issue prevents users from catching up on recently aired programmes. While the rest of the on-demand catalogue remains available, the prolonged U7D outage has caused growing frustration among subscribers. The EPG was also unavailable, and customers using the standalone Orange TV Libre service reported being affected as well.

Throughout the evening of November 3rd, numerous users took to social media to report complete signal loss and playback errors on all channels. In most cases, the set-top box interface remained accessible, but the broadcasts themselves failed to start.

From its official account on X, Orange España confirmed a “technical incident” affecting its television service and said that its technical team is “working to restore it as soon as possible.” However, the company did not provide further details on the cause of the issue or an estimated timeframe for resolution.