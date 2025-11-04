Google ends Movies Anywhere partnership

Google has terminated its long-standing partnership with Movies Anywhere, the industry-backed service that enabled consumers access to purchased films across ecosystems.

Google Play and YouTube users can no longer sync new purchases to their Movies Anywhere libraries, nor can they redeem digital codes through Google’s platforms into the shared locker. Previously owned titles remain accessible on Google devices, but the seamless ‘buy once, watch anywhere’ promise – once the cornerstone of Movies Anywhere – now excludes one of the largest digital retailers in the world. This comes as Disney has also removed access to Disney movies on the Google owned stores, reports Cord Cutters News.

Movies Anywhere evolved from Disney’s original Disney Movies Anywhere in 2017, allowed film enthusiasts to purchase a movie on one platform – be it Amazon, Apple, Vudu or Google – and instantly stream or download it on any connected service. The system, powered by Disney’s KeyChest technology, unified libraries from major studios including Disney, Warner Bros, Universal, Sony, and formerly 20th Century Fox. At its peak, it supported over 100 million users.

The breakup stems from escalating tensions between Google and Disney, ignited by a contract dispute over YouTube TV carriage fees.