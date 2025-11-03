Outra, LightboxTV deliver data-driven local TV targeting

Outra, a UK provider of household-level data for insight and marketing activation, has announced a strategic integration with LightBoxTV, the Total TV planning and workflow platform. This partnership introduces a new layer of geographic and life-stage intelligence to TV planning, enabling advertisers to deliver campaigns that are both targeted and locally relevant.

Outra’s household-level data provides a detailed understanding of where high-value customers live, their home ownership status, affluence, and likelihood to move or convert. Enriching LightBoxTV’s planning tools with this intelligence enables brands to create campaigns that are broad in reach yet tuned to real-world audience dynamics.

With this data in hand, advertisers can now overlay predictive household insights directly onto TV schedules, identifying the optimal mix of linear and connected TV placements. This integration also allows planning teams to anticipate changes in local markets, such as emerging neighbourhoods or shifting consumer behaviours, and adjust campaigns accordingly.

Graham Field, Chief Revenue Officer at Outra, commented: “TV remains a vital channel for regional activation. Through our partnership with LightBoxTV, brands can now make smarter planning decisions rooted in property and household location signals, delivering campaigns that are both broad-reaching and precisely relevant.”

Dean Cussell, Chief Operating Officer at LightBoxTV, added: “Outra’s data is an incredibly powerful layer for brands looking to blend reach with regional relevance. It supports campaign strategies that reflect where people are in life, not just where they are on a map. This integration allows advertisers to plan and deliver campaigns that truly resonate with real-world audiences.”