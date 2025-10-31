SiriusXM: 33m subs,170m listeners

North American pay-radio operator SiriusXM reported its financial numbers for the quarter-year to September 30 and reported it now has 33 million subscribers, and, thanks to services such as its streaming platform Pandora, some 170 million listeners in the US and Canada.

Total revenue for the quarter was down 1 per cent at $2.16 billion (€1.87bn) with subscriber income worth $1.62 million and advertising being worth $455 million (and overall down 1 per cent y-o-y). Free cash flow for the quarter was $257 million, compared to $93 million in the third quarter of 2024. The increase reflects the absence of Liberty Media transaction-related costs recorded in the prior-year period, as well as lower cash taxes paid and lower capital expenditures.

Net income for the quarter was $297 million and Gross profit of $958 million.

Self-pay net additions declined by 40,000 in the third quarter of 2025, “driven by consistently low churn, higher trial volumes, and growth in new acquisition initiatives, offset by lower conversion rates and fewer streaming net additions. Churn trends remained healthy in the third quarter, with self-pay monthly churn of 1.6 percent,” said the business.

Pandora’s total revenue for Q3 2025 was $548 million, a 1 per cent increase from Q3 2024, driven by a 2 per cent increase in advertising revenue to $416 million, partially offset by a 2 per cent reduction in subscriber revenue to $132 million, resulting from a smaller average subscriber base.

SiriusXM is guiding overall revenue for the full 2025 to be $8.52 billion, and generating $1.22 billion in free cashflow.