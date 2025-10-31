LG Q3 revenue dips

LG Electronics has announced consolidated revenue down 1.4 per cent KRW 21.87 trillion (€0.013tn) and operating profit of KRW 688.9 billion for the third quarter of 2025.

The Home Appliance Solution (HS) Company and Vehicle Solution (VS) Company delivered strong performances despite external challenges such as US tariffs and a slowdown in the electric vehicle (EV) market.

“These results reflect LG’s ongoing transformation of its business portfolio and commitment to qualitative growth, encompassing B2B solutions such as vehicle and HVAC systems, expanding non-hardware businesses like subscriptions and webOS, and innovative direct-to-consumer business models,” said the company

In the third quarter, LG’s B2B revenue grew 2 per cent year-on-year to KRW 5.9 trillion, while revenue from appliance subscription services reached KRW 700 billion, up 31 per cent year-on-year.

The Media Entertainment Solution Company recorded revenue of KRW 4.65 trillion and an operating loss of KRW 302.6 billion in the third quarter. Profitability was impacted by increased marketing investments to address intensifying competition and one-time expenses related to voluntary retirements.

The company said it remains focused on improving operational efficiency and profitability in its TV business while expanding the webOS platform through advancements in advertising and content diversification. It also plans to strengthen its presence in Global South markets, where demand “remains relatively resilient”.