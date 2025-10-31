LG Ad Solutions unveils Agentiv

LG Ad Solutions, a provider of Connected TV (CTV) advertising technology, has announced Agentiv, an AI platform developed to support the company’s suite of internal and external agents that enhance operational and data-driven efficiencies.

“We’ve focused on building the data infrastructure needed to responsibly integrate AI into our advertising technology,” commented Dave Rudnick, Chief Technology Officer at LG Ad Solutions. “Agentiv provides a unified platform for developing and deploying agents across multiple business functions, helping streamline internal processes and strengthen how we collaborate with clients.”

Agentiv is part of LG Ad Solutions’ broader efforts to incorporate AI tools into its advertising technology framework to improve workflow automation, collaboration and data accessibility. Currently, more than 20 intelligent agents operate within Agentiv, supporting various operational workflows. Internal applications include a media planning agent that produces feasibility reports based on campaign inputs and a creative review agent that assists in managing ad approval processes.

LG Ad Solutions intends to begin limited beta testing of Agentiv with select advertisers. The initial phase will include a data collaboration agent that enables participating brands to combine their customer data with LG Ad Solutions’ insights in a privacy-compliant environment designed to inform audience identification and campaign evaluation.

Key features of Agentiv will include:

Natural Language Query: Allows users to access campaign data through conversational interactions.

Persona-Based Permissions: Provides tiered access so advertisers, agencies, and partners can view relevant data securely.

Clean Room Integration: Supports privacy-focused data collaboration for shared insights.

Optimisation Support: Enables data-driven assessment of campaign performance for timely adjustments.

“We’re entering an AI-first era in ad tech, and brands can’t afford to sit on the sidelines,” said Rudnick. “Choosing the right partners means looking for those who are investing now, building resilient foundations, and embracing AI to help advertisers navigate what comes next. Agentiv is our commitment to being that partner.”