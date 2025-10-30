Ofcom: EE, Virgin Media lead pay-TV complaints in Q2

Ofcom has published the latest figures for complaints the media regulator has received about the UK’s main broadband, mobile, and pay-TV providers. These figures cover the second quarter of 2025, from April to June.

Overall complaint numbers decreased compared to the previous quarter; complaints about fixed broadband and pay-TV decreased while complaints about pay-monthly mobile stayed the same.

Key findings

EE was the most complained about provider across broadband, landline and pay-TV services. This is the first time since late 2023 that one provider has been the worst performer across three different services. However, in all cases, EE’s complaints numbers either fell or remained the same as during the previous quarter.

Plusnet was the least complained-about fixed broadband provider.

TalkTalk was the least complained-about pay-TV provider.

When looking at the reasons for complaints, faults, service quality and getting connected remained the main reasons for broadband and landline customers’ complaints.

The numbers of complaints for mobile providers are too close together to meaningfully differentiate between the worst and best performing this quarter. This is because the complaint volumes of the most complained about mobile provider in the previous quarters have reduced, closing the gap with other providers, noted Ofcom.

Commenting on the figures, Ofcom’s Director of Consumers and Retail Markets Cristina Luna-Esteban said: “We’re pleased to see the continued reductions in complaints that we’ve received. In fact, complaints across all services are at the lowest or joint lowest levels we’ve ever seen. This is a significant benchmark, and we hope this positive momentum continues, for the benefit of customers now and in the future.”







Reacting to the report, Rob Orr, Virgin Media O2’s Chief Operating Officer, commented: “Today’s Ofcom data is further proof that our laser focus on improving customer service is paying off, with complaints down by more than 50 per cent year-on-year, and by almost a third compared with the previous quarter. This also follows our three award wins at the recent UK Customer Experience Awards – including for ‘Best Complaint Handling’ and ‘Best Change and Transformation’ – highlighting the progress we’re making. We’re investing heavily across the business to simplify our systems and processes, upskill our agents and roll out new technology that helps them support our customers when they get in touch. We’ll continue to make improvements and ensure we consistently give our customers the best possible experience with us.”