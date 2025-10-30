Little Dot Studios becomes Certified B Corp

Little Dot Studios (an All3Media company), has achieved B Corp certification, making it one of only 2,500 UK companies alongside the likes of The Guardian, Innocent Drinks and The Jamie Oliver Group.

Verified by B Lab, the not-for-profit behind the B Corp movement, the achievement demonstrates that Little Dot Studios meets the standards of social and environmental performance, transparency, and accountability alongside a commitment to goals beyond shareholder value. The review and reporting process took over two years to complete and assesses the entirety of the business’s operations and covers impact areas related to practices around governance, workers, community, the environment and customers.

Chris Turner, Executive Director of B Lab UK, commented: “We are pleased to have B Corps of all shapes and sizes as part of our community – from startups to multinationals and across many different industries. Business is a powerful force and B Corps demonstrate that positive impact is possible in any sector. Welcoming Little Dot Studios is an exciting moment for the digital media and production industry. B Lab UK and the rest of the B Corp™ community are really pleased that the company is paving the way for a new way of doing things.”

Dan Jones, CEO at Little Dot Studios, said: “Digital media is often overlooked in sustainability conversations. We are proving that large-scale production and distribution can be done responsibly, and we encourage the industry to follow. This achievement symbolises the importance of building a business which puts people and purpose at the heart of what we do for our clients, our staff, and the industry. Media, production and communication organisations have a huge role to play in leaving a positive impact on people and the planet. Little Dot Studios has a desire to hold ourselves accountable and inspire change by reducing impact and driving sustainability across our networks. We are immensely proud of how far we have come and achieving B Corp certification shows we are committed to creating a more purpose-driven, sustainable future – whilst also producing industry-leading work.”

Little Dot Studios’ sustainability roadmap has been co-led by sustainability ambassador Saunders Carmichael-Brown – a creative producer and digital presenter.

Carmichael-Brown added: “Today marks a huge milestone for Little Dot Studios. Becoming a certified B Corp is the conclusion of an extensive and thorough process involving transparency, commitment and passion, and the achievement stretches across all of our global operations and subsidiaries, including History Hit and WING. With the support of Dan and the whole Little Dot team worldwide, we’ve made significant strides in developing a comprehensive understanding of what impact really means and what progress looks like, balancing profit and purpose to create a progressive, inclusive business that’s good for people and the planet.”