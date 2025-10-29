Survey: Majority of gamers play to cope with stress, anxiety

Livewire, the gaming marketing company, has released research in partnership with PMCI Play that uncovers how gaming is shaping belonging, resilience and identity across generations.

The Power in Play study surveyed more than 2,400 gamers across the US, UK, Canada, and Australia, with representation across age, gender, household income, and ethnicity. The research reveals how deeply gaming is woven into players’ sense of identity and coping strategies, while also challenging industry assumptions about what it means to be a game’.

Key Findings Include:

Gaming as therapy: 82 per cent of players say gaming helps them cope with stress, anxiety, or depression, rising to 92 per cent among Gen Z.

The gamer label problem: 64 per cent of players do not strongly identify with the word ‘gamer’, preferring softer terms like ‘player’ or ‘casual gamer’.

Women’s hidden gamer identity: 44 per cent of women strongly identify as gamers, yet only 22 per cent are comfortable being labeled one.

Resilient spend: Gaming is one of the last entertainment expenses consumers give up in financial hardship, outranking other categories such as film and live events.

Representation gap: 64 per cent of gamers pay attention to cultural representation in games, and 43 per cent say more needs to be done. Among ethnic minorities, nearly 80 per cent demand stronger representation.

Fiona Mellor, Co-CEO of Livewire, commented: “The Power in Play study proves that gaming is the most resilient, immersive, and culturally connected medium of our time. Brands that understand this shift—how identity and belonging are expressed through play – will unlock the next era of meaningful consumer engagement.”

“Gaming is no longer a subculture – it’s a cultural heartbeat,” added Samantha Lim, SVP, Head of Gaming at Publicis Media. “This research shows that people turn to games not just for entertainment, but for community, identity, and resilience. For brands, this means that showing up authentically in gaming spaces is not optional – it’s imperative.”