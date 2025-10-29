Ofcom allocates E-band spectrum to Starlink

UK spectrum regulator Ofcom has granted “temporary authorisation” for SpaceX’s Starlink service to harness the E band (71-76GHz and 81-86GHz) frequencies for their mega-constellation of compact ultrafast broadband satellites in Low Earth Orbit (LEO). The move will reportedly boost Starlnk’s backhaul data capacity at their three UK gateway Earth station sites.

Starlink has reportedly been suffering capacity issues in its UK service. At the end of 2024 it had some 87,000 users (double the end-2023 position of 42,000) mostly in rural areas, says technical journal ISPreview.

Starlink uses three UK teleports and E-band spectrum at sites in Morn Hill (Hampshire), Wherstead (Suffolk) and Woodwalton (Cambridgeshire).

“Granting these temporary authorisations does not prejudge the outcome of our future consultation process on proposals for longer-term access to E band for satellite gateways and does not provide any assurance that Starlink will be able to access this spectrum at these sites, or on these terms, beyond the end date of the temporary licences,” said an Ofcom statement.

However, and despite the current limitations, it is understood that Ofcom will make E-band access available to satellite operators on a more permanent basis, and beyond 2028. There are existing uses of E-band frequencies including Earth Exploration Satellite Service (EESS) on a primary basis, but these licences end on December 31st 2029. Meanwhile, Ofcom says that there will be some technical restrictions to support coexistence with existing users and Starlink.