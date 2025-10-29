ITV extends PDC rights

ITV and the Professional Darts Corporation (PDC) have agreed a new-three-year deal until 2028, expanding ITV’s live darts coverage. The deal will see PDC events continue to receive free-to-air coverage in the UK across ITV4 and ITVX.

ITV will air a range of high-profile PDC events including the World Masters, UK Open, European Championship, Players Championship Finals, all World Series of Darts global events and the World Series of Darts Finals. The new deal will also see the production of all ITV-broadcast events managed by the PDC, with continued linear coverage on ITV4 and simulcast on ITVX.

PDC Chief Executive Matt Porter, commented: “We are delighted to continue our long-standing relationship with ITV, with the new deal set to take our partnership beyond 20 years. With more buzz around darts than ever before, we are pleased to be able to deliver free-to-air coverage of so many of our popular events to UK fans.”

Niall Sloane, ITV Director of Sport, added: “We are pleased to expand and extend our live darts coverage here at ITV Sport, as we look to keep the biggest events in professional darts free-to-air for the UK audience to enjoy. We have a great relationship with the Professional Darts Corporation (PDC) and look forward to continuing our work with them into 2028.”