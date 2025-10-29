Hearst Networks launches FAST channels on Trailblazer TV

Hearst Networks has announced the launch of five of its FAST channels on Trailblazer TV, the FAST platform from Go See TV. The channels are Mystery TV, Inside Crime, History Hunters, Deal Masters and World War TV.

“Our FAST channels are built around curiosity, authenticity, and pace – values we share with Trailblazer TV. This partnership unlocks a new opportunity to grow our reach and deliver our content to passionate new audiences ,“ commented Julie Mitchelmore, VP Product and Commercial Partnerships at Hearst Networks.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Hearst Networks’ incredible FAST lineup to Trailblazer TV,” added David Greener, Founder and CEO of Go See TV. “Our mission is to bring world-class content to Freeview audiences through next-generation FAST and hybrid TV experiences. Hearst’s channels embody the quality and energy that resonate with our viewers, from gripping true crime and mystery series to high-octane factual entertainment. This partnership underscores how the FAST model can deliver premium storytelling to mass audiences in a free, accessible way.”

The channels are available now to stream for free on Trailblazer TV, channel 253 on Freeview in the UK.