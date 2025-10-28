Tivùsat updates encryption tech

Tivùsat, the free Italian satellite TV platform co-owned by Rai, Mediaset, and TIM, will gradually phase out its Tiger encryption technology in favour of the more advanced Merlin system.

This shift – initiated by Nagravision, the developer of both technologies – aims to bolster security, elevate broadcast quality and introduce new services for Tivùsat users. The Tiger system, now over two decades old, is being deprecated to combat prevalent threats such as illegal streaming and copyright circumvention.

The shutdown of Tiger cards and decoders will commence in the first quarter of 2026 and is expected to be completed by 2028. Tivùsat will prioritise the shutdown of older cards first, with more recently activated ‘Tiger’ cards being deactivated later in the process. Individual users affected by this change will receive personalised notifications in advance.

Existing Tiger smart card users will need to purchase a new Merlin-certified device. This includes replacing the current decoder or CAM. While the existing decoder will still function for FTA channels, it will no longer be able to decode the approximately 130 encrypted channels offered by Tivùsat.

The move to Merlin technology, which has been in use since 2018, will unlock benefits for Tivùsat viewers. The improved security measures will offer greater protection for broadcast content, directly combating illicit streaming activities. Furthermore, this transition will pave the way for a more modern TV experience, including updated services such as an interactive EPG and access to 4K channels.

Tivùsat currently broadcasts over 170 TV channels, than 70 in HD and 4K Ultra HD, and serves over three million active smart cards.