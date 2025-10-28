Study: In-game ads outperform traditional digital

Frameplay , an in-game advertising specialist, has released research with Happydemics demonstrating in-game advertising’s superior performance versus traditional digital channels. The analysis draws from 173 in-game campaigns, part of Happydemics’ 7,000+ brand lift studies since 2021. Frameplay represents nearly 90 studies, including 40 in 2024.

The research reveals in-game advertising achieves the highest ad recall at 32 per cent, outperforming all other digital formats – including online video, connected TV, social media, display, digital audio, and digital out-of-home. In-game ads scored 52 per cent in brand attribution, 9 points above the media average, making it the top-performing format for brand recognition.

“In-game advertising captures attention in ways that other digital channels simply cannot match,” said Amanda Rubin, SVP Revenue, Frameplay. “The lean-in nature of gaming creates focused engagement where ads integrate seamlessly into the experience. This research validates what we’ve been seeing: intrinsic in-game advertising drives measurable results across the entire marketing funnel.”

The study found in-game advertising particularly effective for consumer-facing industries. FMCG brands saw impact scores 4 points above the sector average, while Lifestyle & Retail achieved 13-point gains in attribution. The Leisure & Culture segment showed 7-point attribution improvements over other channels.

Frameplay’s performance exceeded in-game benchmarks across all measured metrics. The platform achieved 54 per cent in both brand attribution and ad likeability – 3 points above the in-game average – and 24 per cent in consideration, outperforming the benchmark by 2 points.

“Our benchmarks consistently show that in-game is a powerful asset within the media mix, driving measurable brand impact. Its simplicity and straightforward content capture attention, clearly convey product value, and lead consumers directly to purchase. Frameplay leverages these strengths with impressive effectiveness,” said Virginie Chesnais, CMO, Happydemics.

“With 84 per cent of internet users now defined as gamers, brands can no longer afford to overlook this channel,” concluded Rubin.