France: Disney+ reaches 9.5m users

Two years after its launch in France, streaming platform Disney+ is now reaching 9.5 million users, with one subscriber in every two in the country now opting for its ad-supported tier.

One of Disney+’s key elements is that co-viewing represents 66 per cent of its audience, according to the latest cross media measurement published by Médiamétrie and cited by Renaud Guillemot, Vice President Affiliate Sales, Content Sales & Ad sales at The Walt Disney Company France, talking to trade newsletter The Media Leader.

The average age of Disney+ viewers in France is 34 years old, with two-thirds of its users are in the 25-49 demographic, one third in the 15-34 age group.

In terms of business, the advertising offering has been used by more than 300 brands.

Guillemot commented: “The balance sheet is very positive. We have managed to quickly install a sustainable AVoD model, in a still young market. In two years, more than 300 advertisers have communicated on Disney+ France. This is a solid performance, especially since we have chosen a qualitative approach: few cuts, a 100 per cent brand-safe environment and a strict selection of sectors. What stands out is the power of context.”

Coupling IPTV distribution with partners such as Free, Orange, Bouygues, SFR, and direct-to-consumer (D2C) deployment, Disney+ says it hasn’t been impacted by the end of its initial partnership with Canal+.

“The direct resumption of our partnerships and the rise of D2C have risen our autonomy. Our as subscriber base continued to grow throughout 2024 and 2025,” Guillemot added.