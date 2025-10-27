Sky Sports extends Baller League UK rights

Sky Sports and Baller League UK have extended their partnership into a second season of the six-a-side competition, ensuring Sky Sports and NOW remain its exclusive home on linear TV.

Every match from the second season, which kicks off this week, will be shown on Sky Sports on Monday evenings, live from London’s Copper Box Arena. For the first time, watchalongs will feature on select matchdays on the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel, making the action even more accessible to fans.

The second season returns with new faces as Chloe Kelly’s Clutch FC, Idris Elba’s Rukkas FC and Niko Omilana’s NDL FC join the competition. There will be another new face on the sidelines too, with former England striker and Sky Sports expert Daniel Sturridge joining Micah Richards to manage Deportrio FC.

Former players John Terry, Jens Lehmann, Robert Pires, Alan Shearer and Ian Wright also return to the dugout, alongside Miniminter, Tobi Brown, Sharky, AngryGinge and Maya Jama who will manage alongside Como Women’s Alisha Lehmann.

Matches will take place every Monday for eleven consecutive weeks, before the top four teams in the league standings battle it out in the semi-finals and final to crown the champion. The first season saw Sharky’s SDS FC lift the trophy after a 4-3 victory over MVPs United in the final.