Hisense announces Freely availability

Home appliances and consumer electronics specialist Hisense has confirmed that all Hisense 2024/2025 Laser products will be updated to include streaming platform Freely to offer seamless, subscription-free TV from October 2025. The update reflects the deepening partnership between Hisense and Everyone TV, the organisation leading the evolution of free TV.

Freely, backed by the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and 5, was launched as a strategic partnership between the UK’s main public service broadcasters. Freely brings together live and on-demand TV into one easy-to-use platform, with no aerial or subscription required. The platform has grown rapidly to welcome over half a million weekly visitors as of September 2025.

Hisense now boasts a full 2024 and 2025 Laser TV line up equipped with Freely, adding exceptional live TV and on-demand entertainment to Hisense’s industry leading picture quality and immersive audio for viewers across the UK.

The models include the Hisense PX3TUK Pro and PT1TUK, followed by the line-up of PL2TUK, C2TUK, C2TUK-ULTRA, C2TUK-PRO and M2TUK Pro.

Hisense was the first manufacturer to partner with Freely from its inception, and now the brand’s full range of TV and Laser products in the UK are integrated with the Freely platform. In 2025, for the first time, Hisense’s small screen TVs, the A4Q, A5Q and the new S5Q, now also feature Freely, marking a full integration of the brand’s TV lineup. 2025 launches such as the U7Q Pro, and the premium U8Q Mini-LED and 116-inch UX RGB Mini-LED TV all feature Freely, alongside the brand’s Mini-LED and QLED TVs from 2024 and 2025.

Robert Andrews, Head of Strategy & GTM at Hisense, commented: “We’re delighted to announce our extended partnership with Everyone TV, which now includes our award-winning Laser products. With this new integration, we’re now able to provide our valued Laser customers with an industry-first entertainment offering, giving them access to all their favourite TV and on-demand services. The combination of our exceptional large screen Laser products and the renowned Freely platform gives us a truly unique and market-leading offering.”

Jonathan Thompson at Everyone TV said: “Hisense has been a valued partner since the beginning of Freely, and we’re delighted to see our collaboration expand even further with this latest update. Bringing Freely to Hisense’s full 2024 and 2025 Laser range marks another important step in making free streaming TV available on more devices, for more viewers, right across the UK. Together we’re making it easier than ever for audiences to enjoy the best of live and on demand TV, all in one place, for free.”