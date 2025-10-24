EBU Members elect new News Committee

The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) News Assembly has elected the next News Committee at its annual meeting in Naples, Italy. Drawn from a field of 18 candidates, the new leadership team will set the direction for the EBU’s news operations for the next two years.

Incoming chair Pierre-Olivier Volet, Editor-in-Chief, TV News, SRG SSR, commented: These are challenging but exciting times for public service media. In news, the story comes first, and we must always keep providing audiences with impartial, factual news they need. I’m delighted to be able to work with a great team for the next two years to advance the interests of public service news, clearly defining our role, and transforming news delivery in an evolving digital sphere.”

Election breakdown

Eighteen candidacies were received for the 2025-2027 News Committee elections, after which the following people were elected:

Chair

Pierre-Olivier Volet, Editor-in-Chief, TV News, SRG SSR, Switzerland

Vice-Chairs

Asun Gómez Bueno, Chief editor Web Business News, RTVE, Spain

Martin Řezníček, Deputy Editor-in-Chief, CT News, CT, Czechia

Petra Zilken-Leitgeb, Head International Programme Coordination, ZDF, Germany

Committee Members

Angelina Kariakina, Advisor to the Head-of-Board, Suspilne, UA:PBC

Andreas Mitschitz, Editor Main News/Foreign News Reporter, ORF, Austria

Caroline Hick, Head of the International News Desk, RTBF, Belgium

Enrica Toninelli, Editor-in-Chief, RAI, Italy

Gunhild Tinmannsvik, Foreign News Coordinator, TV2 Norway

Krista Taubert, Editor-in-Chief, YLE, Yle News, Finland

Laurent Delpech, Director of Innovation, FT, France

Manica Ambrožič, Editor & TV Presenter, RTVS, Slovenia

Richard Colebourn, Europe Regional Director, BBC News, BBC, UK

A new outlook for Eurovision News

The News Committee provides guidance, oversight and strategic direction for the EBU’s News department. In addition, it safeguards Members’ interests and oversees the operation, strategy and performance of the Eurovision News Exchange; makes strategic and financial recommendations; promotes collaboration, safety and training across newsrooms; oversees the annual News Assembly; and ensures compliance with EVN rules.

“The 2025-2027 cycle comes at a pivotal time for public service media, as many member broadcasters navigate misinformation, algorithmic disruption, press freedom pressures and funding constraints. The incoming Committee has signalled its commitment to strengthening cooperation, transparency, and resilience across the news ecosystem,” said an EBU statement.