EBU Members elect new News Committee
October 24, 2025
The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) News Assembly has elected the next News Committee at its annual meeting in Naples, Italy. Drawn from a field of 18 candidates, the new leadership team will set the direction for the EBU’s news operations for the next two years.
Incoming chair Pierre-Olivier Volet, Editor-in-Chief, TV News, SRG SSR, commented: These are challenging but exciting times for public service media. In news, the story comes first, and we must always keep providing audiences with impartial, factual news they need. I’m delighted to be able to work with a great team for the next two years to advance the interests of public service news, clearly defining our role, and transforming news delivery in an evolving digital sphere.”
Election breakdown
Eighteen candidacies were received for the 2025-2027 News Committee elections, after which the following people were elected:
Chair
- Pierre-Olivier Volet, Editor-in-Chief, TV News, SRG SSR, Switzerland
Vice-Chairs
- Asun Gómez Bueno, Chief editor Web Business News, RTVE, Spain
- Martin Řezníček, Deputy Editor-in-Chief, CT News, CT, Czechia
- Petra Zilken-Leitgeb, Head International Programme Coordination, ZDF, Germany
Committee Members
- Angelina Kariakina, Advisor to the Head-of-Board, Suspilne, UA:PBC
- Andreas Mitschitz, Editor Main News/Foreign News Reporter, ORF, Austria
- Caroline Hick, Head of the International News Desk, RTBF, Belgium
- Enrica Toninelli, Editor-in-Chief, RAI, Italy
- Gunhild Tinmannsvik, Foreign News Coordinator, TV2 Norway
- Krista Taubert, Editor-in-Chief, YLE, Yle News, Finland
- Laurent Delpech, Director of Innovation, FT, France
- Manica Ambrožič, Editor & TV Presenter, RTVS, Slovenia
- Richard Colebourn, Europe Regional Director, BBC News, BBC, UK
A new outlook for Eurovision News
The News Committee provides guidance, oversight and strategic direction for the EBU’s News department. In addition, it safeguards Members’ interests and oversees the operation, strategy and performance of the Eurovision News Exchange; makes strategic and financial recommendations; promotes collaboration, safety and training across newsrooms; oversees the annual News Assembly; and ensures compliance with EVN rules.
“The 2025-2027 cycle comes at a pivotal time for public service media, as many member broadcasters navigate misinformation, algorithmic disruption, press freedom pressures and funding constraints. The incoming Committee has signalled its commitment to strengthening cooperation, transparency, and resilience across the news ecosystem,” said an EBU statement.