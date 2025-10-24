Disney+ sets Fantastic Four: First Steps streaming premiere date

Marvel Studios’ The Fantastic Four: First Steps – starring Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Marvel’s First Family – will be available to stream on Disney+ from November 5th.

The latest adventure in the Marvel Cinematic Universe follows Reed Richards (Mr. Fantastic), Sue Storm (Invisible Woman), Johnny Storm (Human Torch), and Ben Grimm (The Thing) as they journey across the cosmos, and discover the heart, humor, and family bonds that make them truly fantastic. Set against the backdrop of a ’60s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, The Fantastic Four face a daunting challenge. Forced to balance being heroes with their family bond, they must defend Earth from a space god and his enigmatic herald.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is the 37th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and marks the first film in Phase Six of the MCU.

The movie, directed by Matt Shakman, also stars Paul Walter Hauser as Mole Man, Ralph Ineson as Galactus and Julia Garner as Silver Surfer.