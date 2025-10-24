Canada: Bell Media, Tubi partnership

Bell Media and Tubi, Fox’s ad-supported streaming service, have announced a long-term strategic partnership across ad sales and content distribution, including Canadian titles from Bell Media’s on-demand catalogue and FAST channel lineup. The partnership also includes plans to co-develop original content for distribution on Tubi globally, across Bell Media platforms in Canada, and through Sphere Abacus, Bell Media’s international content distribution company.

Today, Tubi reaches 1-in-3 Canadians over 18, with viewership skewing younger and more multicultural—over half are Millennial or Gen Z.

Under this new agreement, Bell Media becomes the exclusive Canadian sales partner for Tubi, offering advertisers a robust connected video inventory, and an opportunity to reach Tubi’s engaged audience through Bell Media’s sales network.

“Bringing Bell Media and Tubi together is a powerful growth partnership that furthers many of Bell Media’s key areas of focus: increasing opportunities for advertisers to reach Canadian consumers alongside premium digital video, expanding digital distribution for our content, and collaborating with strategic partners on globally resonant storytelling,” said Sean Cohan, President, Bell Media.

“Tubi is a global leader in free streaming, with over 100 million monthly active users and fast-growing momentum in Canada,” added Anjali Sud, CEO, Tubi. “This partnership is a win for Canadians, extending Bell Media’s iconic brands to Tubi’s highly engaged audience and giving advertisers access to viewers they can’t otherwise reach.”

The collaboration also sees the launch of Bell Media’s FAST channels on Tubi in Canada. The channels, which become available to Tubi’s Canadian audience later this year, include CTV News, TSN The Ocho, CTV @Home, CTV Laughs, The Mightiest by CTV, CTV Gridlock, and Corner Gas Channel.