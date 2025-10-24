Liberty Global sells half its ITV stake

Liberty Global has sold 193.4 million shares in UK commercial PSB ITV to institutional investors for £135 million (€155m), cutting its holding to 5 per cent.

Liberty Global said the move was part of a broader portfolio realignment: “As stated in our Q1 2025 earnings, we’re actively managing our Liberty Growth portfolio, disposing of certain assets while prioritising our scale-based investments. As part of that process, we are divesting part of our stake in ITV.”

Liberty Global’s investment in ITV dates back to 2014, when it bought an initial 6.4 per cent stake from British Sky Broadcasting for £481 million. A year later, it increased that stake to around 10 per cent for an undisclosed sum.

Liberty Global had been tipped as a potential buyer of ITV, or a major player in any takeover.

Rumours earlier in 2025 suggested that production house Banijay was interested in acquiring the broadcaster, or perhaps its ITV Studios operation.

Specialist investment firm Redwheel is now the largest shareholder, with a 6 per cent stake.

Liberty Global has agreed to a 60-day lock-up period on further ITV share sales, with BNP Paribas and Deutsche Numis acting as joint global coordinators and bookrunners on the placing.