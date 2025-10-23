SES backs Lynk, Omnispace merger

Two would-be Direct-to-Device (D2D) satellite players are to merge, with the backing of giant operator SES.

SES was already a major investor in Lynk Global and had a stake in Omnispace.

The new announcement says: “Following the merger, SES will become a major strategic shareholder, facilitating a robust deployment of D2D and IoT services for MNOs, enterprise and government customers as part of a multi-orbit, multi-spectrum network architecture.”

SES Chief Executive Adel Al-Saleh said the merger “will offer SES access to new LEO capabilities that align with our strategic to diversify into this high-growth segment. The merger pairs an industry-leading global spectrum portfolio with a disruptive, cost-effective satellite technology platform – accelerating deployment and delivering significant value to our commercial and government customers.”

“SES, a current investor in both companies, will deepen its partnership profile following the merger, providing access to its multi-orbit network and globally deployed ground infrastructure. SES will also support the engineering, operations and regulatory needs of the combined entity,” the statement added.

Lynk, based in Falls Church, Virginia, has five satellites in orbit and already supplies a commercial service, although on a ‘store and forward’ basis. Lynk had planned a merger with SLAM Corp, a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) but that scheme was scuppered in July.

However, key to the deal is Omnispace’s valuable S-band frequency assets which cover the globe.

Ramu Potarazu, CEO of Lynk and the CEO of the combined pair, said: “We now have the right mix of technology, spectrum and leadership to extend mobile connectivity where and when it’s needed most. “This merger will enable us to accelerate our efforts in delivering seamless, reliable messaging, voice and data services — serving [mobile network operators (MNOs)], as well as consumer, commercial and industrial vehicles, and government and utility sectors worldwide.”

Lynk has commercial contracts with dozens of MNOs serving 50+ countries, and has successfully demonstrated service on all seven continents, and is licensed for commercial service by the FCC. Lynk integrates seamlessly with MNO networks to connect with all mobile phones – from simple feature phones to the latest smartphone.

Omnispace, based in Tysons Corner, Virginia and just a few miles from Lynk, has just one satellite in geostationary orbit although in inclined orbit, and two much smaller experimental satellites in low Earth orbit. Omnispace had planned a fleet of 600 small satellites. The combined business will use Omnispace’s 60MHz of globally coordinated S-band spectrum, which includes a global S-band footprint.

“This merger unlocks the full potential of our global S-band spectrum assets and positions us at the forefront of D2D,” said Omnispace’s CEO Ram Viswanathan. “By combining Omnispace’s spectrum portfolio with Lynk’s innovative technology, we’re creating a powerful platform for scalable, cost-effective global D2D that will serve the immediate connectivity needs of customers and has the spectrum to enhance capacity over time.”