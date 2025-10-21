Channel 4’s Dispatches has become the first British TV programme to use an AI presenter – as part of a deliberate on-screen stunt to show how convincing artificial intelligence has become.

The episode – which aired on October 20th on Channel 4, and is now available to stream – investigated how AI automation is reshaping the workplace, pitting humans against machines in a series of real-world tests across medicine, law, fashion and music. But in a twist saved for the end of the film, it’s revealed that the programme’s own presenter, who appears throughout reporting from different locations, was entirely AI-generated.

In the closing moments, the AI says: “AI is going to touch everybody’s lives in the next few years. And for some, it will take their jobs. Call centre workers? Customer service agents? Maybe even TV presenters like me. Because I’m not real. In a British TV first, I’m an AI presenter. Some of you might have guessed: I don’t exist, I wasn’t on location reporting this story. My image and voice were generated using AI.”

The AI anchor was produced by AI fashion brand Seraphinne Vallora for Kalel Productions, using prompts to create a realistic digital human capable of delivering nuanced on-camera performances.

Channel 4 says it has clear editorial guidelines governing the ethical use of artificial intelligence. The film complies fully with these, including a commitment to transparency and disclosure to audiences when AI is used. The reveal at the end of the programme ensures viewers understand the purpose of the stunt and the broader public-interest question it raises about trust and authenticity in the digital age.

Louisa Compton, Head of News and Current Affairs, Specialist Factual and Sport at Channel 4, commented: “The use of an AI presenter is not something we will be making a habit of at Channel 4 – instead our focus in news and current affairs is on premium, fact checked, duly impartial and trusted journalism – something AI is not capable of doing. But this stunt does serve as a useful reminder of just how disruptive AI has the potential to be – and how easy it is to hoodwink audiences with content they have no way of verifying.”

Adam Vandermark, Commissioning Editor for News and Current Affairs at Channel 4, said: “Kalel Productions worked hard to make the reporter feel and appear as authentic as possible, but of course AI couldn’t do the work of an investigative journalist. Or could it? It’s far too early to tell, but it’s certainly a revelation to see this imaginary presenter front a Dispatches in such a clever and realistic way”.

Nick Parnes, CEO of Kalel Productions, added: “This is another risky, yet compelling, project for Kalel. It’s been nail-biting to create the AI presenter in time. Ironically, it gets even more economical to go with an AI Presenter over human, weekly. And as the generative AI tech keeps bettering itself, the Presenter gets more and more convincing, daily. That’s good for our film, but maybe not so good for people’s careers.”

Will AI Take My Job? Dispatches also reveals that nearly three-quarters of UK bosses have already introduced AI into tasks once carried out by humans.