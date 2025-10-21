Amagi appoints Mun as Sales Director for Korea

Amagi, a cloud-based SaaS technology solutions provider for broadcast and streaming TV, has announced the appointment of Hyukmo Mun as Sales Director – Korea, further expanding the company’s footprint in East and Southeast Asia. In his new role, Mun will oversee Amagi’s growth in Korea and support business development efforts in Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Vietnam.

With over 18 years of experience in the media and broadcast industry, Mun brings a strong background in technology sales, cloud migration, and broadcast transformation. Before joining Amagi, he served at Ateme, where he helped Korean media companies deploy advanced video compression and delivery solutions. Most recently, at Megazone Cloud, he led cloud migration strategies and proposed AI-powered broadcast solutions for leading Korean media brands.

At Amagi, Mun will focus on helping broadcasters and content owners transition to cloud-native playout and monetisamadddddddddafafation solutions, driving agility, efficiency, and new revenue opportunities across the region.

“I’m thrilled to join Amagi at a time when broadcasters and content owners in Asia are accelerating their move to the cloud,” said Mun, Sales Director – Korea, Amagi. “With Amagi’s deep expertise in cloud-native broadcast and monetisation, I look forward to helping customers in Korea and across East and Southeast Asia modernise their operations, improve agility, and unlock new revenue opportunities.”

“Hyukmo’s appointment reinforces our commitment to the Korean and broader Asia Pacific markets,” added Jay Ganesan, Senior Vice President – Asia Pacific, Amagi. “His extensive experience across broadcast, IPTV, and cloud transformation makes him an invaluable addition to our team as we continue expanding Amagi’s footprint and supporting customers in their journey toward next-generation cloud broadcasting.”

Founded in 2008, Amagi connects media companies to their audiences through cloud-native technology. The company now enables over 7,000 channel deliveries and 26 billion ad impressions globally.