Study: Market still at 75% of Peak TV

Eighteen months after the decline in orders from TV platforms became apparent, the market is still at 75 per cent of its Peak TV, according to Guy Bisson, Executive Director at Ampere Analysis.

“The continuing downturn is impacting all regions with, for instance, a 10 per cent decline in first-run scripted TV orders in Europe between the first half of 2024 and the same period of 2025, a 6 per cent decrease in North America, a 43 per cent fall in Middle East & Africa,” Bisson reported at a market trend conference during the recent MIPCOM event in Cannes.

In some cases, differences are evident by genres, with a 40 per cent drop in Romances in Europe. However, in certain major Western European markets, where the AVMSD Euro directive has been enacted of into local laws, the decline appears more measured or even limited.

“Several Asian and Central European markets are still seeing growth of scripted activity, but perhaps more surprising is the on-going strength of Italy (+60 per cent), Spain, (+ 5 per cent) and France (+ 3 per cent) in Western Europe,” Bisson noted.

The streamers withdrawal is largely responsible for this change but the shift in investment trend in 2025 is moving to sport, unscripted and a resurgence of licensing.

In this context, the six global streamers are repositioning their production within their domestic market. While Western Europe held the top spot for first run scripted series orders from the streamers for seven consecutive quarters, a resurgent Canadian market and robust US market have seen North America return to number one for the past two quarters. Tariff threats and greater hone incentives are likely to continue this trend in the coming quarters.

In terms of TV genres, crime remains the biggest single genre for SVoD platforms (28 per cent, 16 per cent for sci-fi and fantasy), but all major scripted genres are down in volume.

Ultimately, the perceived growth and decline have created a market of two halves with the new media sector which is worth $339 billion (€291bn) and old media ones reaching $394 billion. “This means the future of media strategy will be made of partnerships (TF1-Netflix, ITV-YouTube) and mergers and acquisitions,” concluded Bisson.