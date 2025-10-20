Spain: BBC Player on Movistar Plus+

BBC Player has debuted on Movistar Plus+, offering viewers in Spain up to 700 hours of curated content on-demand from the BBC Studios catalogue. Curated specifically for the Spanish audience and available in Spanish, BBC Player features a mixture of drama, natural history, documentaries, lifestyle, and entertainment titles.

Launch titles include Louis Theroux documentaries, Natural history titles including Attenborough and the Giant Dinosaur, featuring Sir David Attenborough as he journeys to Argentina to explore the discovery of the world’s largest known dinosaur, and Big Cat Diary which follows the lives of African big cats in Kenya. Amazing Hotels: Life Beyond the Lobby will also be available from launch, which takes viewers behind the scenes of some of the world’s most extraordinary hotels. The service will also offer iconic quiz show The Weakest Link Celebrity Specials and competitive series showcasing aspiring wedding planners; Ultimate Wedding Planner. Plus, crime-drama Father Brown and upcoming Paradise brand titles series including Death in Paradise, Beyond Paradise and Return to Paradise will have the first window on BBC Player in the market and will also be available as boxset.

The service is available to all Movistar Plus+ IPTV subscribers, which account for the large majority of its clients.

Coinciding with this launch, FAST channel BBC Lifestyle has also made its debut in the EMEA region on Movistar Plus+. The channel offers Spanish viewers a mix of home and design, travel and wellness programming. From DIY inspiration with DIY SOS and Phil Spencer’s Stately Homes to worldly adventures in Misadventures of Romesh Ranganathan and Steve Backshall’s Extreme Mountain Challenge.

BBC Studios FAST channel BBC Earth will also launch on Movistar Plus+. The channel features BBC Studios’ factual content, from breath-taking natural history productions to investigative and inspirational documentaries. With over 120 hours of shows fully dubbed into Spanish, the channel will bring to life the wonders of the natural world through acclaimed productions such as Deadly 60, Expedition Tiger and Polar Bear: Spy on the Ice.

BBC Lifestyle and BBC Earth join BBC Studios’ existing FAST channels on the platform, Top Gear, BBC Drama, BBC History and BBC Food which launched in January this year.

Ismael Calleja, Head of Partnerships at Movistar Plus+, said: “Integrating BBC Player into our convergent TV offer is a major step in consolidating Movistar Plus+ as the leading entertainment platform in Spain. We want Movistar Plus+ to be the home of all entertainment, where viewers can access content from the top audiovisual platforms. The arrival of BBC Player fulfils this objective, making us the home of BBC Studios in Spain, we now strengthen our alliance by pioneering the launch of BBC Player in Spain. We are thrilled to welcome it to our content family.”

Arran Tindall, Chief Commercial Officer, EVP – EMEA Key Markets, BBC Studios, added “Spanish audiences have shown a clear enthusiasm for premium British programming and the launch of BBC Player, BBC Lifestyle and BBC Earth on Movistar Plus+ enables us to meet that demand even more. From the uplifting lifestyle content on BBC Lifestyle to the diverse entertainment available on BBC Player, we’re proud to bring a rich mix of quality viewing to new audiences. This launch represents a key milestone in our digital strategy, giving viewers more choice and flexibility in how they experience the very best of BBC Studios content”

Movistar Plus+ will also handle advertising sales for BBC Studios channels on the platform, as well as on-demand advertising integrated into BBC Player.