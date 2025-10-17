NEP: New funding, successful debt refinancing

NEP Group, the media services and technology partner for content producers worldwide, has announced a new $700 million (€600m) equity investment in the company led by 26North Partners LP (26North), together with a group of co-investors. Carlyle, NEP’s existing sponsor, is participating alongside 26North in the investment and will remain its largest shareholder, reaffirming Carlyle’s long-term commitment to the company.

26North, a next-generation alternatives platform, was founded in 2022 by Josh Harris, who is also the Founder and Managing General Partner of Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment and the Managing Partner of the Washington Commanders. This portfolio of premier franchises across sports and entertainment provides a unique perspective, aligning closely with NEP’s position at the intersection of media and live events.

NEP has also successfully completed a comprehensive debt refinancing. Supported by the Company’s strong performance and global client relationships, the refinancing enhances NEP’s capital structure and reduces its debt levels, reinforcing NEP’s strong foundation for future growth.

For 40 years, NEP has become the trusted media services and live events partner behind many of the world’s most iconic live productions—from sporting events such as the Super Bowl, the Olympics, the World Cup, the World Series, The Masters Tournament, the PGA Championship, Premier League football, and Wimbledon; to live entertainment productions including Eurovision Song Contest, the Oscars, The Voice, and numerous concert tours; to conferences and product launches for Fortune 500 companies; to major global events such as the recent NATO Summit.

The important milestones position NEP to accelerate investment in its global operations, product development and new partnerships – enhancing its capabilities and speed to market in delivering innovative solutions globally.

Martin Stewart, CEO of NEP Group, said the completion of this transaction underscores conviction in the company’s future. “We’re thrilled to take NEP to the next level with outstanding capital partners at our side. Josh brings exceptional expertise in creating one of the world’s leading sports and entertainment portfolios, and he and the 26North team have a proven track record of growing businesses across industries. We also couldn’t be more pleased to have earned the continued trust and support of Carlyle.”

“We remain committed to investing in our people, technology and dynamic facilities to deliver the innovation, scale and reliability that our clients have relied on for 40 years. We’re beginning our next 40 years with great momentum.”

Mark Weinberg, Head of Private Equity at 26North, said: “We’re excited to work with Martin, his leadership team, and Carlyle to build on the strong foundation they’ve created. NEP represents the kind of business we seek to invest in: a global market leader with a stellar reputation for service delivery, technical expertise and innovation that keeps customers coming back for compelling storytelling around their most important events and experiences.”

NEP was advised by Goldman Sachs, Latham & Watkins LLP, and Debevoise & Plimpton LLP. 26North was advised by RBC Capital Markets, Greenhill, a Mizuho affiliate, and Kirkland & Ellis LLP. Barclays and Goldman Sachs served as lead advisors on the refinancing.