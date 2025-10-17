Apple acquires F1 rights in US
Formula 1 has announced a five-year deal with Apple to become the sport’s exclusive US broadcast partner from 2026.
The news follows on from F1 The Movie, the Apple Original Film, which was released internationally in cinemas and IMAX venues in June and will make its global streaming debut date on Apple TV on December 12th. Apple invested significantly in the project and worked with the F1 community over three years to deliver the movie for F1 fans – which has grossed nearly $630 million (€540m) globally to date.
In addition to showing F1 on Apple TV, Apple says it will amplify the sport across Apple News, Apple Maps, Apple Music, Apple Sports and Apple Fitness+.
This new US broadcast agreement will see Apple TV host all Free Practice, Qualifying, Sprint sessions, and Grands Prix. Select races and all Free Practice sessions throughout the season will also be available to watch for free in the Apple TV app.
“This is an incredibly exciting partnership for both Formula 1 and Apple that will ensure we can continue to maximise our growth potential in the US with the right content and innovative distribution channels,” said Stefano Domenicali, President and CEO of Formula 1. “We are no strangers to each other, having spent the past three years working together to create. We have a shared vision to bring this amazing sport to our fans in the US and entice new fans through live broadcasts, engaging content, and a year-round approach to keep them hooked. I want to thank Tim Cook [Apple’s CEO], Eddy Cue [Apple’s Senior Vice President of Services], and the entire Apple team for their vision, enthusiasm and passionate approach to delivering this partnership, and we are looking forward to the next five years together.”
Cue added: “We’re thrilled to expand our relationship with Formula 1 and offer Apple TV subscribers in the US front row access to one of the most exciting and fastest-growing sports on the planet. 2026 marks a transformative new era for Formula 1 from new teams to new regulations and cars with the best drivers in the world, and we look forward to delivering premium and innovative fan-first coverage to our customers in a way that only Apple can.”