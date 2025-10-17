Apple acquires F1 rights in US

Formula 1 has announced a five-year deal with Apple to become the sport’s exclusive US broadcast partner from 2026.

The news follows on from F1 The Movie, the Apple Original Film, which was released internationally in cinemas and IMAX venues in June and will make its global streaming debut date on Apple TV on December 12th. Apple invested significantly in the project and worked with the F1 community over three years to deliver the movie for F1 fans – which has grossed nearly $630 million (€540m) globally to date.

In addition to showing F1 on Apple TV, Apple says it will amplify the sport across Apple News, Apple Maps, Apple Music, Apple Sports and Apple Fitness+.