Canal+ “begins a transformational new era”

Canal+ has released its unaudited consolidated trading statement for the nine months to September 30th 2025. Total revenue of the combined Group stood at €4.68 billion – in line with expectations.

Total Group revenue (excluding MultiChoice) was at €4.6 billion up 1.2 per cent organically. Taking into account discontinued contracts and activities (termination of Disney contract, UEFA Champions League sublicensing partnership and closure of C8 channel), revenue was down 2.4 per cent.

All three Canal+ segments (excluding MultiChoice) grew organically in Q3 2025 and the first nine months 2025. MultiChoice Group revenue consolidated from September 20th (+€78 million).

Maxime Saada, Chief Executive Officer of Canal+, commented: “Over the nine months we have made significant progress on delivering our strategic and financial priorities. With the coming together of Canal+ and MultiChoice, a clarified path to full ownership by Canal+ and an upcoming secondary listing in Johannesburg, our business begins a transformational new era. With 40 million customers across 70 countries, we now have true scale. We are committed to generating value creation at pace and utilising our greater scale to deliver synergies and improve our combined business for the benefit of our customers, colleagues and shareholders.

“StudioCanal continues to deliver on content, with highly anticipated movies coming before the end of the year. I am pleased to confirm we have signed with UGC, which demonstrates our long-term commitment to French and European Cinema and theatrical exhibition. On distribution, following our deals with Samsung, LG, Philips and VIDAA, we announced […] a new deal with Thomson that will see the Canal+ App pre-installed on all new Thomson Smart TVs and a Canal+ button on all remote controls, along with the global streaming platforms. Finally, and most importantly, I am pleased to confirm we remain on track to deliver our full year guidance on revenue, EBITA and cash,” added Saada.