Zen Internet appoints North as Partner division MD

Zen Internet has appointed Paul North as Managing Director of its Partner division. He takes over from Stephen Warburton, who has successfully run Zen’s Partner division for over 20 years, but more recently had responsibility for both Zen’s Partner and Consumer divisions. Warburton will now concentrate fully on Zen’s Consumer business, while North steps in to give the Partner division his complete focus.

North brings two decades of channel experience. He held senior leadership roles at Entanet, later acquired by CityFibre, before joining Giganet to help establish its channel presence. When Giganet’s wholesale arm became part of AllPoints Fibre in 2023, North played a key role in shaping the new business, building its partner programme from the ground up.

Richard Tang, founder and CEO of Zen Internet, commented: “Paul’s arrival marks an exciting new chapter for our Partner division. He has a record for building successful wholesale businesses, but what really stands out is his passion for people and partners. That’s exactly what Zen is all about. With Paul at the helm, our partners can expect even greater focus, energy, and support as we move forward.”

North said: “Zen is a name I’ve admired since starting out in this industry 19 years ago. It has a reputation for innovation, service excellence and doing right by its people – values I share wholeheartedly. The channel is all about relationships, and it’s clear partners love working with Zen for its people, its network, and its support. With the industry entering one of its most exciting periods of change since the early days of broadband, and with Zen’s ambition to be the leading aggregator of alt-nets through The Fibre Hub, this was an opportunity I couldn’t pass up. I’m excited to build on the great work already done and to collaborate with colleagues and partners to seize the opportunities ahead.”

Warburton added: “I’ve really enjoyed running our partner business over the last 20 years, but there is so much opportunity now, I think it’s right we dedicate an MD for that part of the business giving it the dedication it deserves. It also means I can focus my attention on the consumer arm of the business.”