Rugby League Ashes returning on BBC

The Rugby League Ashes series returns for the first time since 2003, as England take on Australia in a best-of-three Test match showdown this autumn. The tour will take place across three iconic venues: Wembley Stadium (October 25th), Everton’s new stadium at Bramley Moore Dock (1 November 1st), and AMT Headingley Leeds (November 8th).

Fans can catch every moment live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer and keep up to date via BBC Sport’s live text commentaries, analysis and clips on the BBC Sport website, app and social media channels.

Mark Chapman will lead the presenting team joined by Sam Burgess, Kev Brown, Jon Wilkin, Jamie Peacock, Jodie Cunningham and Robbie Hunter-Paul. Tanya Arnold and Damian Johnson will report from pitch side, with commentary from Matt Newsum, alongside James Graham, Jonathan Davies, John Kear, and Brian Noble.

Alex Kay-Jelski, Director of BBC Sport, commented: “Bringing the Rugby League Ashes back to audiences for the first time in a generation isn’t just about broadcasting the matches, it’s about reconnecting fans with one of the sport’s most iconic rivalries. Alongside the live action on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app, we’re diving deeper into the stories, moments and players to take fans right into the heart of the action.”

Rhodri Jones, the Managing Director of RL Commercial, added: “The return of the Rugby League Ashes after a 22-year absence is a landmark moment for the sport in this country, and we are delighted that all three Tests will be shown live on BBC One. BBC Sport’s relationship with Rugby League, and specifically international Rugby League, stretches back many decades, to Clive Sullivan’s World Cup winning try in France in 1972, through other classic moments such as the famous Jonathan Davies score against Australia at Wembley in 1994, and more recently Herbie Farnworth’s long-range effort against Samoa in the World Cup semi-final at the Emirates Stadium in 2022. We’re looking forward to Shaun Wane’s England team, and the 2025 Kangaroos, providing more classic sporting moments for a national audience in London, Liverpool and Leeds this autumn.”