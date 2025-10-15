HBO Max now in over 100 markets

HBO Max, the streaming service from Warner Bros Discovery (WBD), is now live in 15 new markets – including Bangladesh, Cambodia, Macau, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Mongolia and Ukraine. The latest expansion gives the service a presence in over 100 markets.

Subscribers in these markets can enjoy entertainment from brands such as HBO, Max Originals, Harry Potter, the DC Universe, Warner Bros and Discovery, all in one place.

Available to stream now are hit series such as Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon, The Last of Us, The Penguin, The Pitt, Hollywood blockbusters including Superman and A Minecraft Movie, the complete Harry Potter, The Lord of the Rings and The Matrix movie collections – as well as Deadliest Catch and Gold Rush from Discovery and kids entertainment such as Tom and Jerry, The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball and Looney Tunes. Iconic hits like Friends and The Big Bang Theory, will also be available to stream from January 2026.

As the home of HBO and Max Originals, HBO Max will premiere IT: Welcome to Derry on October 26th (October 27th in Asia Pacific, where available). Set in the world of Stephen King’s IT universe, the new HBO drama is developed for television by Andy Muschietti, Barbara Muschietti, and Jason Fuchs. Subscriberrs can also look forward to upcoming movie premieres in the next few months, including M3GAN 2.0, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, How To Train Your Dragon and Weapons.

HBO Max offers a choice of different plans and is available for subscription on the HBO Max website via app stores, including the Apple Store and Google Play Store, amongst others.

HBO Max is scheduled to launch in the UK in early 2026.