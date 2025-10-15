Canal+ app on Thomson TVs across Europe

Canal+ has announced that is is partnering with Thomson brand to distribute its apps on Thomson Smart TVs across Europe, with the latest models Powered by TiVo.

Across all European markets where Canal+ operates — including France, Poland, Switzerland, the Netherlands, the Czech Republic, Austria, Hungary, Slovakia, Belgium and Romania — the Canal+ App, along with local apps from the group (Skylink, FOCUS+, TV Vlaanderen, and Télésat), will now be pre-installed on Thomson Smart TVs. This includes the latest models Powered by TiVo, ensuring seamless access to entertainment from the moment subscribers power on their TV.

To provide direct, simple, and instant access to all Canal+ App content, a dedicated Canal+ button will also be integrated into all Thomson Smart TV remote controls.

Alongside their distribution agreement, Canal+ and Thomson are planning to elevate their strategic alliance with the launch of joint marketing and commercial initiatives — from co-branded packaging to promotional offers both online and in stores.

“This strategic partnership with the Thomson brand highlights our unwavering commitment to expanding access to the Canal+ App. For the first time across all our European markets, our subscribers will enjoy simplified, instant access to all their content — at the touch of the Canal+ button on their remote control. “said Philippe Schwerer, EVP Industrial Partnerships & New Business, Canal+