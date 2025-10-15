Altice France rejects Orange, Bouygues, Free-iliad offer

Bouygues Telecom, Free-iliad Group and Orange have submitted a joint non-binding offer to enter into negotiations with a view to acquiring a range of activities from the Altice group in France, but their offer has been immediately rejected.

The offer covered most of SFR’s assets, but excluded stakes in Intelcia, UltraEdge and XP Fibre and Altice Technical Services, as well as the Altice group’s activities in French overseas departments and regions.

Orange says it has taken note of the Group Altice’s decision to reject the joint non-binding offer.

This offer corresponded to a total enterprise value of €17 billion for the Altice group assets concerned in France and gave an indicative implied enterprise value for the whole of Altice France of more than €21 billion.

Bouygues Telecom, Free-iliad Group and Orange envisaged to share out the targeted activities as follows: