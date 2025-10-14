Study: Gen Z’s fitness obsession unlocks ad opportunities

Zoom Media, the out of home media owner, has released a study focusing on the habits and views of young exercise-focused consumers, Understanding Gym Z. Findings reveal that ‘Gym Z’ are highly receptive to advertising with 71 per cent of Gym Z reporting they trust in-gym advertising and 73 per cent actively paying attention.

The study presents a compelling case for brands to rethink their media mix and meet Gen Z where they’re most focused, motivated and present: the gym.

This research, conducted by Differentology, provides an in-depth view of gym-going Gen Z consumers and how to engage them. The study compared the habits of gym-attending consumers in the 14-28 age group, dubbed ‘Gym Z’ consumers, with Millennials and other Gen Z users who do not regularly use gyms, known as non-Gym Z.

The opportunity for advertisers

The data highlights a clear opportunity for both advertisers and gym operators themselves. Gym Z consumers are very receptive to brands that advertise in the gym, more than two-thirds (68 per cent) feel more positive towards brands they encounter while in the gym – 3x higher than non-Gym Z audiences – and 69 per cent say they are more likely to recommend brands that advertise in the gym compared to those promoted elsewhere. The majority of Gym Z also display greater levels of loyalty, 86 per cent are loyal to their favourite brands compared to 59 per cent of non-Gym Z.

Gym Z prioritises fitness and wellbeing

Gym Z consumers are ambitious and driven, with 71 per cent of respondents identifying wealth and financial success as highly important to them. This drive is further reflected in how they choose to spend their time in the gym, with 77 per cent regularly engaging with motivational podcasts and 70 per cent approaching their fitness activities with clearly defined goals. For the majority (90 per cent), the commitment to health and wellbeing through workouts has contributed to increased happiness and positivity, compared with just 60 per cent of non-Gym Z individuals.

Gym Z are investing in their fitness goals and aspirations

Gym Z consumers are brand-conscious in their approach to fitness, with the data revealing 76 per cent notice the brands others wear in the gym and 67 per cent actively follow the latest fashion trends. While 70 per cent like to stay current with trending brands, they also demonstrate strong loyalty, with 86 per cent remaining committed to their favourites. The investment they are prepared to make in their fitness moves beyond apparel, including energy drinks (54 per cent), vitamins (52 per cent), and protein bars or snacks (38 per cent).

Additionally, the research showed Gym Z are willing to invest in fitness and wellbeing if aligned to their goals, spending approximately £70 more per month than their non-Gym Z counterparts. This on average equates to £103 per month.

“The Gym Z audience is incredibly motivated and loyal, and they’re looking for content in the gym that aligns with their values and priorities” commented David Wellard, Managing Director at Zoom Media. “The opportunity is there, and the audience is receptive, but to unlock the potential of Gym Z, the content needs to be relevant and visible, whether via digital signage or on digital screens. For advertisers, in-gym advertising presents an unmatched opportunity to engage with Gym Z consumers in a setting that they trust, and this applies to the gym operators too. ”