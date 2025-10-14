Airties launches Airties Nova

Airties, a provider of AI-driven software that improves the connectivity experience for ISPs’ subscribers, has announced the commercial launch of Airties Nova, a new SaaS-powered connectivity experience testing platform with comprehensive test capabilities delivered in a self-contained chamber. Nova is designed to help broadband service providers automate their continuous testing efforts, accelerate time-to-market, increase accuracy and effectiveness, and lower total costs of managed Wi-Fi deployments and their ongoing operations.

Airties Nova addresses historically persistent challenges in testing and performance quality, including the fragmentation and proliferation of CPE and end-user devices, evolving Wi-Fi standards, and frequent software updates from SoC manufacturers and OEMs. Airties Nova provides a complete, self-contained, and automated testing platform designed to be installed on-premises at ISP’s testing facilities.

Airties Nova delivers several key benefits for ISPs seeking a comprehensive, and consistent, testing platform to ensure the Wi-Fi performance quality of their home, MDU, and small business deployments. It comes with predefined test suites and test cases that are highly relevant for improving connectivity performance and reliability. It delivers automated actionable insights based on test results, reducing errors and reliance on manual interpretations. Most notably, Airties Nova focuses on the end-user experience, offering comprehensive testing throughout the lifecycle of CPE devices–from initial rollout to firmware and BSP upgrades–across client devices and applications in simulated environments to identify potential issues and ensure quality performance.

“Service providers face a daunting task of testing and orchestrating a quality experience across a massive, ever-evolving ecosystem of chipsets, embedded software, CPEs, consumer devices, and end-user applications–and Airties Nova was purpose-built to help them address this challenge,” said Sachin Chickballapur, Chief Technical and Product Officer at Airties. “Airties Nova simplifies the complexities and inconsistencies of traditional testing methods, continuously assesses the impact of software updates, and delivers it all in a compact form-factor. Ultimately, Airties Nova enables ISPs to accelerate time-to-market, enhance accuracy and effectiveness, and reduce total cost of ownership for their deployments.”