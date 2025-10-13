Kazakhstan: Freedom Media acquires All3Media titles

All3Media International has announced Kazakhstan streaming platform Freedom Media has acquired 110 hours of scripted content from the distributor’s catalogue. Freedom Media has acquired multiple seasons of hit dramas from All3Media International. Both seasons of Travis Fimmel led mystery drama Black Snow (6 x 1 hour), from Goalpost Pictures will be available, joined by both seasons of Two Brothers Pictures’ Jamie Dornan led thriller The Tourist (6 x 1 hour – pictured). A slate of stand-alone series have also been acquired by Freedom Media. Emily Blunt and Chaske Spencer lead a glitzy cast in The English (6 x 1 hour) , an epic, Western, created by Emmy-nominated writer and director Hugo Blick and produced by Drama Republic. The series follows the quests of an aristocratic Englishwoman, Lady Cornelia Locke (Blunt) and an American Indian, Eli Whipp (Spencer) in 1890 mid-America.

Thrillers joining Freedom Media’s scripted slate include Two Brothers Pictures’ Angela Black (6 x 1 hour) and Boat Story (6 x 1 hour) . The former is a dark, psychological thriller starring Joanne Froggatt, which tackles sensitive issues, drawing the audience into the gripping journey of a woman fighting back from domestic abuse. The latter combines darkly comic drama and high-octane thriller in a series about two strangers who discover a drugs haul on an isolated beach, and jointly decide it could change their lives.

From BAFTA winning producer Story Films’ Captivated (4 x 1 hour) has been licensed. The series follows a young mother and her son, who find themselves pulled into the orbit of a wealthy businessman who harbors a dark, disturbing secret from his past, starring Kara Tointon and Allen Leech.

The Forge’s four-part fictional thriller Roadkill (4 x 1 hour) will also be available for audiences in Kazakhstan. Hugh Laurie stars as Peter Laurence a self-made, forceful and charismatic politician, whose public and private life seems to be falling apart – or rather is being picked apart by his enemies.

Further thrillers include Too Close (3 x 1 hour), is a three-part drama starring Emily Watson and Denise Gough. From Snowed-In Productions, a powerful story of how two women become dangerously close when fate forces them together

True crime series travelling to Kazakhstan with Freedom Media include all 12 episodes of Objective Fiction’s and Tannadice Pictures’ acclaimed heist series The Gold (12 x 1 hour). The cast featrues Hugh Bonneville, Jack Lowden, Dominic Cooper, Tom Cullen, Charlotte Spencer and Emun Elliott who bring the iconic true events of the 1983 Brink’s-Mat robbery and the decade long chain of events that followed vividly to life, revealing the globe spanning impact of the crime.

Further true crime series licensed in Kazakhstan include Hera Pictures’ I Fought the Law (4 x 1 hour). The four-part series is an emotional tangent on the true crime series starring Sheridan Smith as Ann Ming, a mother fighting to change the law and find justice, following her daughter’s murder.

Freedom Media has also acquired South Pacific Pictures’ Far North (6 x 1 hour), a stranger-than-fiction true story about an international crime which lands on the quiet shores of a small New Zealand community. Additionally available for local audiences is New Pictures’ The Long Shadow (7 x 1 hour), from writer George Kay and director Lewis Arnold. A definitive depiction of the desperate five-year hunt for serial killer Peter Sutcliffe, sensitively focusing on the lives of the victims who crossed his path and those of the officers at the heart of the police investigation.

Also travelling to Freedom Media is Snowed-In Productions’ Mrs Wilson (3 x 1 hour). Led by Hollywood actress Ruth Wilson, the three-part drama is inspired by the memoir of her grandmother and her family’s history, in a twist filled drama about how well we know our loved ones.

This drama package deal with Freedom Media follows the partnership with the platform to adapt three scripted formats from All3Media International’s catalogue. These include local versions of Two Brothers Pictures’ dramatic relationship thriller The Missing, available for audiences across the region, joined by HTM Television’s thriller Trigger Point, which follows bomb disposal officers as they dedicate themselves to keeping the capital safe from explosive devices and terrorist threats. Finally anthology series Accused has been adapted. Centering around a person or group who are standing trial, accused of committing a crime and now awaiting the verdict.

Gabriel Andrews, Sales Executive Balkans, Greece, Turkey, CIS at All3Media International, commented: “Star-studded casts, award-winning producers, captivating universal storylines and premium production values define our scripted catalogue, so we are thrilled Freedom Media has acquired more than 100 hours of our drama. Having already brought our scripted formats to life in compelling local productions of Trigger Point, Accused and The Missing, we’re delighted they are now bringing this stellar line-up of dynamic dramas to stream in Kazakhstan.”