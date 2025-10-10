Thailand: 86% regularly streaming live content

Magnite has released its Streams and Screens: Thailand study that explores how Thai consumers are interacting with ad-supported streaming content.

The study finds that the Thai streaming landscape continues to expand, with 83 per cent of viewers streaming more this year than last. In addition, 80 per cent plan to sign up for a new service this year despite already using six different services on average.

Additional takeaways from the study include:

Shared viewing experiences on CTV enhance advertising impact. With 83 per cent of viewers typically watching with others, brands benefit from expanded reach and heightened receptivity. Some 73 per cent of viewers are more likely to remember an ad seen while co-viewing.

Innovative and cross-device ads boost engagement and action, creating opportunities for advertisers. Nearly two-third (64 per cent) of Thai viewers regularly use a second device during CTV viewing. This cross-device behaviour presents significant opportunities. A significant 82 per cent are more likely to take action when exposed to ads across multiple touchpoints, making them ideal candidates for interactive, multi-screen campaigns.

Live streaming is surging in popularity, with 86 per cent of Thai viewers streaming live content on a monthly basis. This format delivers exceptional results: 76 per cent indicate they are more inclined to take action after seeing an ad in this environment, and 81 per cent say they’re more likely to remember brands that advertise during live streams.

Cultural relevance drives connection. While streaming audiences appreciate the diverse content library available to them, cultural alignment matters. Some 80 per cent feel more strongly connected to ads aligned with local culture and 84 per cent say ads delivered in the same language as the content are more effective.

“Thailand’s streaming landscape presents a significant opportunity for advertisers. With increasing adoption of ad-supported video streaming among Thai consumers, brands now have a proven channel to reach audiences across multiple touchpoints,” commented Gavin Buxton, Managing Director of Asia at Magnite. “What makes this particularly compelling is how effectively streaming ads drive consumer action and move viewers from awareness to purchase. For brands looking to maximise their media investment, ad-supported streaming in Thailand is no longer optional, but essential.”