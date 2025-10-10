Starlink targets India’s rural users

Parnil Urdhwareshe, Starlink’s India market director, speaking in New Delhi, said its upcoming satellite broadband service in India will remain underutilised unless rural users are brought on board, stressing that rural connectivity lies at the core of its global network and will be central to its India plans. The company, which is gearing up to launch its satellite communication (satcom) services in the country, said it is “excited” and fully focused on providing Indians with a secure, compliant, and high-quality broadband experience.

“Most of Starlink’s users worldwide are residential customers in rural areas — people for whom we were often the first real broadband option,” said Urdhwareshe, speaking at the India Mobile Congress (IMC) in New Delhi. “Serving rural users is fundamental to the mission of Starlink,” Urdhwareshe added.

The number of users Starlink can serve in urban areas such as Mumbai would be only a fraction — about one-tenth — of what it could cater to in rural districts. “Our goal everywhere has been to complement existing connectivity and ensure high-quality internet access in both urban and rural regions,” Urdhwareshe said.

Starlink has not yet revealed its India pricing, though globally Starlink operates over 8,400 satellites in orbit. Earlier this year, Minister of State for Communications Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani said Starlink’s India operations would likely serve up to 2 million customers with speeds of up to 200 Mbps. He added that the high upfront and monthly costs — expected to be around ₹3,000 (about €29) — would keep the service distinct from mass-market telecom offerings.