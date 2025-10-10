ProSiebenSat.1 Media adds new board members

Michael Eifler and Simone Sole have been named as new members of the Supervisory Board of ProSiebenSat.1 Media. Both have been appointed by court with immediate effect, and are intended to be duly elected by shareholders at the next Annual General Meeting. They succeed Klára Brachtlová and Christoph Mainusch, who previously resigned from the Supervisory Board following the completion of MFE’s voluntary takeover offer and the resulting change in majority shareholding.

Eifler is a partner at Eifler Grandpierre Weber Rechtsanwälte und Notare, a law firm in Frankfurt am Main. With nearly 30 years of experience in corporate law, he is an expertise in national and cross-border M&A transactions, corporate governance, and restructuring. Eifler combines deep legal knowledge with a strong local network and cross-cultural competence, advising German mid-sized companies as well as international investors on their activities in Germany. He is particularly experienced in supporting Italian businesses with their activities and investments in Germany.

Sole serves as Group Head of Finance and M&A at MFE in Milan. With over two decades of leadership in the media sector, he has been responsible for group-wide finance, M&A, corporate development, and investor relations, and has played a key role in driving sustainable growth at MFE. He has also served on the boards of leading media and communications companies, including EI Towers and Endemol, bringing broad experience in corporate leadership, media strategy and financial management.