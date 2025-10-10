Netflix eyes Champions League

As streaming giants continue to acquire lucrative live sports rights, multiple reports suggest that Netflix will make a play for UEFA Champions League football rights. Netflix already holds NFL, WWE and MLB rights, and has presented a number of high-profile boxing matches in recent times.

UEFA is set to alter the way it sells the rights for the prestigious European football tournament starting from the 2027-28 season, with the motive to appeal to the global streaming platforms with ‘global first pick’ packages. It is estimated the auction could earn over £4.3 billion for UEFA – an uplift of around £460 million on the current 5-year rights cycle.

The likes of Prime Video, DAZN, Apple and Disney+ (which already has Womens Champion League rights) are also noted as potential suitors for Champions League football rights – but rumours suggests Netflix are the front-runners to land a significant package.

TNT Sports currently holds the rights to the majority of Champions League football in the UK and Ireland, with Prime Video showing the first choice of Tuesday night games.

UC3, a joint venture formed between UEFA and European Football Clubs, will launch the first rights tender for 2027-2033 cycle on October 13th.