Fox invests in Holywater vertical video firm

Fox Entertainment has announced an equity stake investment in Holywater, a specialist in the vertical video market. Fox says the deal will help “advance its tech growth strategy and will help shape its forward-looking model as a modern, next-gen entertainment studio”.

Fox Entertainment added that its investment in Holywater “accelerates the company’s long-term growth trajectory by embracing a proven digital entertainment innovator, which is harnessing cutting-edge technology and a forward-facing business model to lead the next generation of entertainment”. Development deals with top Hollywood talent will soon be unveiled.

Areas of collaboration span original vertical video series production, ad sales and brand partnerships, the opportunity for creator-driven content lanes, and potential integration of Fox Entertainment IP, including storytelling extensions, for current Fox shows and remake projects.

“Innovation in digital storytelling is shaping the future of entertainment and investing in vertical video positions Fox Entertainment to achieve sustained, long-term growth as we build a modern studio for the future,” commented Rob Wade, CEO of Fox Entertainment. “Holywater is at the forefront of this evolution, skillfully using technology to fuel creativity. This partnership is all about finding different, innovative ways to tell stories and inspire storytellers and creators like never before, while giving us the tools and flexibility to bring talent ideas to life faster, smarter and across more platforms worldwide.”

“Vertical streaming is one of the fastest-growing areas in entertainment, and our goal at Holywater is to make vertical series mainstream by raising the bar on quality and widening the genre slate,” added Holywater co-founders and co-CEOs Bogdan Nesvit and Anatolii Kasianov. “We’ve been focusing on storytelling depth to prove that verticals can carry premium drama, thriller, romance, and more – not just a narrow set of tropes. Our partnership with Fox Entertainment validates that vision and gives us the scale and creative firepower to accelerate it. Fox has already been a collaborative, innovative partner, and together we’re empowering major talent and building a vibrant library of gripping vertical series for audiences worldwide.”

With over 55 million users, Holywater pairs creators’ imagination with AI efficiency to bring stories to life and deliver them to global audiences. Its content platforms include: My Drama, the #1 vertical streaming app among American and European companies, delivering bite-sized, cinematic series to wide audiences; My Passion, the #1 independent digital book publishing platform among American and European companies; and My Muse, a platform for vertical series produced with the support of generative AI.

As part of the Holywater investment deal, Fox Entertainment Studios (a division of Fox Entertainment) has committed to creating and producing an ongoing portfolio of more than 200 vertical video titles for My Drama over the next two years. Spanning all genres, including micro-dramas, the inaugural vertical video series to be produced by Fox Entertainment Studios include, Billionaire Blackmail and Bound by Obsession, both currently in production and shooting in Atlanta, Georgia.

The partnership also taps into Fox Entertainment Studios’ portfolio of studio content, including Studio Ramsay Global with iconic chef Gordon Ramsay; animation studio Bento Box Entertainment; its scripted and unscripted studios; a talent roster that spans Denis Leary, Jon Hamm, Hannah Waddingham, Josh Charles, Annie Potts, Minnie Driver, and Ken Jeong, among others; and a library of 350 made-for-platform movies.

As Fox Entertainment sharpens its focus on identifying and championing next-gen storytellers, the company says it will grow and deepen partnerships across the creator community.