ACE celebrates antipiracy wins

A recent Global Meeting of antipiracy coalition the Alliance for Creativity and Entertainment (ACE), saw one theme come through loud and clear: Momentum, according to Larissa Knapp, EVP & Chief Content Protection Officer, Motion Picture Association.

In an ACE Blog Post, Knapp wrote that from APAC to EMEA, North America to LATAM, the coalition shared stories and insights of impact — raids, arrests, site seizures, disclosure orders, litigation wins, and unprecedented collaboration. “The fight against is coordinated, relentless, and gaining strength every day,” she asserted.

“Our expert panels reflected this progress. We examined the explosion of live sports piracy and how major takedowns are reshaping the playing field. We looked at source piracy — from rippers to cammers — and how the MPA’s 360-Strong enforcement approach protects the industry’s content. We highlighted our partnerships with intermediaries, trade associations, and law enforcement that give ACE its unique global reach,” she reported.

According to Knapp, the results speak for themselves:

• Streameast: The world’s largest live sports piracy network, dismantled after years of siphoning value from leagues, broadcasters, athletes, and fans.

• IPTV66: A sprawling IPTV operation across Latin America, generating millions in cryptocurrency, dismantled through coordination with law enforcement in the Dominican Republic.

• INWIPTV: A decade-old IPTV service finally shut down thanks to decisive enforcement by Thai authorities and support from ACE.

“These victories mean stronger creative economies, fairer competition, and safer choices for consumers,” she noted. “They show that when we come together, we can take down even the most entrenched piracy networks.”

“As someone who has spent her career in law enforcement and content protection, I know that progress is never guaranteed. But I left our Global Meeting more confident than ever. The global coalition we have built is unlike any in the world. It is diverse, determined, and willing to adapt at the pace of piracy itself,” she added.

“To every ACE partner, member, and ally: thank you for fuelling this momentum. Together, we are proving that piracy can be deterred, dismantled, and defeated. And together, we will continue to raise the bar for what is possible,” she concluded.