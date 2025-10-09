Study: In-game ads drive action, but measurement standards lag

Research from Cint, a specialist in research and measurement technology, has revealed new opportunities for advertisers in the gaming space, as consumers show high engagement with video games, and strong receptiveness to in-game ads (IGA) when done right. Key findings from the study include:

49 per cent of respondents say they play video games daily, with mobile emerging as the top platform (69 per cent), followed by desktop/laptop (38 per cent) and consoles (32 per cent).

52 per cent say in-game ads enhance their gaming experience when integrated well, suggesting brands can drive value through thoughtful creative.

62 per cent of respondents are likely to seek more information about a product after seeing it in a game, and 50 per cent say they’d consider making a purchase.

PlayStation 5 leads the ‘console wars’, with 31 per cent of gamers naming it their preferred platform.

Despite these trends, most gaming environments remain cookieless and closed to pixel-based measurement, presenting a challenge for advertisers used to traditional campaign analysis. This underscores the need for privacy-safe, scalable solutions, especially as brands look to incorporate gaming into broader omnichannel strategies.

“Gamers are not just playing more, they’re paying attention. Our findings suggest that brands who embrace in-game advertising stand to gain, even if measurement isn’t standardized yet,” said Laura Manning, SVP, Measurement at Cint. “We’re seeing a clear need for cross-platform standards and privacy-first tracking, especially as attention continues to fragment across media.”

Emerging approaches like server-to-server (S2S) integrations are helping bridge the gap, enabling scalable and privacy-compliant measurement across gaming environments. These integrations are increasingly critical for advertisers looking to include IGA in their broader omnichannel strategy.

As advertisers plan for 2026 and beyond, the report points to IGA as a high-potential channel; one that’s interactive, immersive, and in need of greater infrastructure to support smarter planning and performance tracking.