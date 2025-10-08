Report: Music fandom is a cultural currency

Vevo, the music video network, has released its report Fandom = Cultural Currency, which explores how the passion of music fandom turns into impact and purchasing power. Sourced through the annual Vevo Media Tracker (along with Vevo’s own viewership data and internal analytics), the report surveyed more than 6,000 fans in the UK, the US and Australia on how their interests shape their identity, build community, and influence consumer behaviour.

Fandom plays a central role in how individuals define themselves and engage with culture. Nearly all respondents (96 per cent) identify as part of a fandom, with nine in ten music fans saying it is central to who they are. While cultural moments can capture massive global audiences, it’s core fans who fuel loyalty, word-of-mouth, and real spending power. Music fandom also overlaps with passions such as sports, gaming, fashion and film, making a multi-dimensional approach across a variety of fandoms essential for brands and artists that want to be culturally relevant.

“Fandom today is more than a personal interest, but a cultural signal,” said Natasha Potashnik, Head of Data, Research & Measurement, Vevo. “It’s how people express who they are, what they stand for, and where they belong. Music videos are at the center of this expression, offering fans a canvas for identity, representation, and connection. The findings in this report help us understand how those connections translate into real-world influence – especially in regards to the Vevo business, which partners with both advertisers and artist teams looking to strategically align with these moments and create lasting impressions.”

Key findings from the report include:

Music as a Cultural Connector: Fans put music at the heart of culture, with 69 per cent saying it helps them feel connected to the world; 65 per cent ranking music as culturally relevant (more so than sports, news, and gaming); and strong links drawn to film and TV (68 per cent), fashion (51 per cent), and sports (45 per cent).

From Streaming to Purchase: The fandom journey spans platforms and commerce, from watching on streaming apps (52 per cent) and searching on social media (44 per cent) to revisiting favorite content (35 per cent), and purchasing licensed products (27 per cent).

The Brand Opportunity: Fandom directly influences purchase intent, with 69 per cent more likely to spend on brands supporting their communities; two in three swayed by ads around music videos; and 64 per cent of fans more favourable to brands aligned with artists and the industry.

Music Videos as Cultural Currency: Fans see music videos as essential to pop culture (83 per cent); diverse and representative of the world around them (76 per cent); and reflective of all parts of their identity (64 per cent).

“As media consumption becomes more fragmented, fandom remains a unifying force,” commented JP Evangelista SVP, Content, Programming & Marketing, Vevo. “For artists, it’s the foundation of career longevity. For brands, it’s a gateway to relevance. Whether you’re an artist planning a release or a brand looking to engage audiences, understanding fandom is essential to building lasting connections”